Old Town management office staff not included in new city budget

Downtown Winchester is as busy, popular, and successful as its ever been. But one of the reasons behind the success… The old town management may soon be done away with.

“The decision was made to recommend to council a restructuring of development services team which includes the main street function.” Shawn Hersheberger development services director says.

Jennifer Bell became the downtown manager over 6 years ago…In partnership with full circle marketing, Bell and old town coordinator Sarah Chapman have filled walking mall vacancies, added events, and boosted business revenue

“Starting with Celtic fest in march October fest in October, and now also holly jolly in December…last year compared to 2012 before I was here before we made a lot of these changes, 8.6 million dollars more was spent in downtown restaurants than in 2012.” Winchester, downtown manager Jennifer Bell says.

Those positions have been cut from the proposed city budget for fiscal year 2020 and will be eliminated on June 30, the last day of fiscal year 2019.

“I found out about an hour before the council was going to vote on the decisions to eliminate our position,” Bell says.

City officials say the proposed 2020 budget replaces Bell and Chapman’s positions entirely with two new ones…Development services assistant and Community arts and Vitality manager.

“The focus is to increase our focus and attention on arts and culture not just in the downtown, but really kind of take the energy of the downtown area, and kind of push it city wide,” Hersheberger says.

However, the city plans to keep the contract with full circle marketing and they plan to keep downtown as busy and bustling as usual.

“The downtown is always going to be a primary focus of what we do,” Hersheberger says.

Bell says there are many projects and plans the office had in the works, and although they may not come to fruition, she’s prepared to serve her community in a new capacity.

“We plan to be apart of the community and I certainly hope I can find another way to serve in another capacity, I love being a part of it and a part of the change,” Bell says.

The budget was approved during the first two council votes, and the third and final vote will take place next Tuesday.