Old Town Alexandria kicks off inaugural “For the Love for Local” holiday shopping week

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — The Old Down Boutique District in Alexandria has officially launched their inaugural “For the Love of Local” holiday shopping week.

“For this event, it was just another way to reach out and engage with our community, and we thought it would be so great to just to have a week of merriment,” said Megan Podolsky, president of the Old Town Boutique District. “We want to thank them for shopping local and supporting us throughout the year.”

From Dec. 5-12, guests are able to shop for gifts at over 30 Old Town boutiques. The stores are also hosting fun community events:

Comfort One Promotio n

Tuesday, December 7

10:00 a.m – 7:00 p.m.

200/201 King Street

Donate $10 to Toys for Tots and save $10 on your purchase.

Tuesday, December 7

6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

218 N. Lee St.

6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. 218 N. Lee St. Ornament Making

Wednesday, December 8 / Thursday, December 9

6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Bishop Boutique

815 King Street

Registration links: December 8 and December 9

Thursday, December 9

4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

The Spice & Tea Exchange

320 King Street

Thursday, December 9

5:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Mint Collective

101 S St. Asaph Street

Saturday, December 11

10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Salon Dezen

118 N. Fayette Street

Saturday, December 11

Elizabeth Counter

804 N. Henry Street

Donations accepted benefiting ALIVE!

Saturday, December 11 – Sunday, December 12

12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Made in ALX

Monarch Row, 1 Wales Alley

Visit Old Town Boutique District‘s website for more information.