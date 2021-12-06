Old Town Alexandria kicks off inaugural “For the Love for Local” holiday shopping week

Virginia

“For the Love for Local” Holiday Shopping Week runs from Dec. 5-12. (Courtesy: ALEX TUGBANG/Old Town Boutique District)

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — The Old Down Boutique District in Alexandria has officially launched their inaugural “For the Love of Local” holiday shopping week.

“For this event, it was just another way to reach out and engage with our community, and we thought it would be so great to just to have a week of merriment,” said Megan Podolsky, president of the Old Town Boutique District. “We want to thank them for shopping local and supporting us throughout the year.”

From Dec. 5-12, guests are able to shop for gifts at over 30 Old Town boutiques. The stores are also hosting fun community events:

  • Comfort One Promotion
    Tuesday, December 7
    10:00 a.m – 7:00 p.m. 
    200/201 King Street
    Donate $10 to Toys for Tots and save $10 on your purchase. 
  • Ugly Sweater & Beautiful Champagne Shopping Party
    Tuesday, December 7
    6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
    218 N. Lee St.
  • Ornament Making 
    Wednesday, December 8/ Thursday, December 9
    6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
    Bishop Boutique
    815 King Street
    Registration links: December 8 and December 9 
  • Holiday Mulled Beverage Happy Hour
    Thursday, December  9
    4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
    The Spice & Tea Exchange
    320 King Street
  • Baubles & Bubbles
    Thursday, December 9
    5:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
    Mint Collective
    101 S St. Asaph Street
  • Tinsel for a Cause
    Saturday, December 11
    10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
    Salon Dezen
    118 N. Fayette Street
  • OTBD Holiday Cocktail Unveiling 
    Saturday, December 11
    Elizabeth Counter
    804 N. Henry Street
  • Complimentary Gift Wrapping
    Donations accepted benefiting ALIVE!
    Saturday, December 11 – Sunday, December 12
    12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
    Made in ALX
    Monarch Row, 1 Wales Alley

Visit Old Town Boutique District‘s website for more information.

