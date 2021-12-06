Old Town Alexandria kicks off inaugural “For the Love for Local” holiday shopping week

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — The Old Down Boutique District in Alexandria has officially launched their inaugural “For the Love of Local” holiday shopping week.
“For this event, it was just another way to reach out and engage with our community, and we thought it would be so great to just to have a week of merriment,” said Megan Podolsky, president of the Old Town Boutique District. “We want to thank them for shopping local and supporting us throughout the year.”
From Dec. 5-12, guests are able to shop for gifts at over 30 Old Town boutiques. The stores are also hosting fun community events:
- Comfort One Promotion
Tuesday, December 7
10:00 a.m – 7:00 p.m.
200/201 King Street
Donate $10 to Toys for Tots and save $10 on your purchase.
- Ugly Sweater & Beautiful Champagne Shopping Party
Tuesday, December 7
6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
218 N. Lee St.
- Ornament Making
Wednesday, December 8/ Thursday, December 9
6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Bishop Boutique
815 King Street
Registration links: December 8 and December 9
- Holiday Mulled Beverage Happy Hour
Thursday, December 9
4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
The Spice & Tea Exchange
320 King Street
- Baubles & Bubbles
Thursday, December 9
5:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Mint Collective
101 S St. Asaph Street
- Tinsel for a Cause
Saturday, December 11
10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Salon Dezen
118 N. Fayette Street
- OTBD Holiday Cocktail Unveiling
Saturday, December 11
Elizabeth Counter
804 N. Henry Street
- Complimentary Gift Wrapping
Donations accepted benefiting ALIVE!
Saturday, December 11 – Sunday, December 12
12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Made in ALX
Monarch Row, 1 Wales Alley
Visit Old Town Boutique District‘s website for more information.