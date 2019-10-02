Old Telegraph Road closure in Rose Hill Oct. 7-11

ROSE HILL, Va. (WDVM) — A portion of Old Telegraph Road will be closed to through traffic from October 7 to October 11 for stormwater pipe replacement and other work, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

The closed portion will be from the western intersection of Telegraph Road to Wilton Woods Lane. According to VDOT, through traffic will be detoured to the Old Telegraph Road eastern intersection of Telegraph Road located near Pine Brook Road.

VDOT said emergency vehicles and people who need to get to residences within the closure area can have access to Old Telegraph Road, but not beyond the point of pipe replacement.

The closure will start at 8 a.m. Monday and last until 4 p.m. Friday.