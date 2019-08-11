Ohio man faces charges in Loudoun County

LOUDOUN COUNTY, V.a. (WDVM) — An Ohio man is in custody in Loudoun County after being involved in an attempted robbery.

24 year old Jeremiah Bradley was charged with attempted robbery and two counts of assault and battery. Deputies say they responded to Holiday Park Drive in Sterling Saturday night where they say Bradley allegedly assaulted the victim and his mother in law in attempt to rob them. A nearby bystander shot three rounds in the same area and detained Bradley until deputies arrived. No one was hurt when the shots were fired. Bradley is being held without bail at the Lodoun County Adult Detention Center. The incident is still under investigation