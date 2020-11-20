Oh! Market opens in Manassas, brings up to 100 jobs with it

Oh! Market plans to open 10 more stores across Northern Virginia over the next five years.

Founder and co-owner Man Oh immigrated to the U.S. when he was 20-years-old and his son, Sean, says he’s living the American dream.

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — About 75 new jobs have arrived in Manassas by way of Oh! Market, an international grocery store that opened on Friday.

Owners Man Oh and Yonok Oh hail from South Korea. Mr. Oh immigrated to the U.S. when he was 20-years-old and his son (and general manager) Sean Oh says he’s living the American dream.

“My dad is very old school,” Sean said. “He doesn’t show too much emotion but at our opening hour today I saw an emotion I’ve never seen – a facial expression I’ve never seen from him.”

If you visit the store, you might see Mr. Oh restocking shelves, reorganizing, or sweeping the floor. Sean says he treats every employee like a family member and isn’t afraid to get his hands dirty. On Friday, Mrs. Oh manned a checkout counter and bagged groceries.

Oh! Market sells products from 60 different countries. Meat and fresh fish are cut and prepared in-store in virtually any way you’d like. Meat can even be prepared halal. Once the pandemic is said and done, the food court will have in-store dining with three options original to the store including Korean food, tacos, and sushi.

“Right now, currently as we stand, we have around 75 employees,” Sean said. “As business picks up we will increase our employee count as well.” Sean says his family plans to open 10 more stores across Northern Virginia over the next five years.