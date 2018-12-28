Officials investigating a residential building fire in Alexandria

Alexandria, Arlington and Fairfax fire crews responded to a fire around noon today in a residential and commercial building on 200 North Payne Street.

Three windows on the second floor and the deck area were on fire and were smoking. The upstairs is residential, and the bottom level has commercial space.

Officials say there appeared to be some sort of workshop inside.

Despite the rain, the extra water did not help fire crews put out the fire. According to an official with the fire department, the rain can actually slow down the fire crews because it makes conditions slippery.

The fire is still being investigated. This story will be updated.