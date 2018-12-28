Officials investigating a residential building fire in Alexandria

Virginia

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Alexandria, Arlington and Fairfax fire crews responded to a fire around noon today in a residential and commercial building on 200 North Payne Street.

Three windows on the second floor and the deck area were on fire and were smoking. The upstairs is residential, and the bottom level has commercial space. 

Officials say there appeared to be some sort of workshop inside.

Despite the rain, the extra water did not help fire crews put out the fire. According to an official with the fire department, the rain can actually slow down the fire crews because it makes conditions slippery. 

The fire is still being investigated. This story will be updated. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Download the Local DVM app!

iOS App Store
Google Play Store

LocalDVM App
Get your local news, weather and sports in the palm of your hands from across the area! Download the app on iTunes or Google Play today.