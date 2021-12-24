Officials advocate for fire safety measures in Virginia

MCLEAN, Va. (WDVM) — Following the devastating fire at the home of former Virginia Governor Chuck Robb, officials are urging the community to practice safety precautions to avoid situations like this.

Officials say the use of residential sprinklers is the most reliable option in preventing major damages at home during a fire.

Officials are advocating for the installation of residential sprinklers in Virginia homes.

“Your chance of survival increases by 97 percent, 97 percent in a home protected by residential sprinklers, and really smoke alarms are vitally important, but they’re just not enough anymore,” said Keith Johnson, President of the Virginia Fire Chiefs Association.

Residential sprinklers are still not required in townhomes in the Commonwealth of Virginia.