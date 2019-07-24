Officers visit Central Community Library to read with preschool children

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County’s Central Community Library hosts a “read-along” once a week. Every so often, special guests in blue do the reading.

On Wednesday, officers from the Prince William County Police Department’s community engagement section read to about 50 preschool kids and family members.

The library says it’s a great way to encourage summer reading with a twist. “A child that’s read to before they go to kindergarten knows one million more words than a child who is not, which is a huge development difference,” said Youth Services Supervisor Diane Doty.

The police department says it’s a great way to get to know the community.

“We love getting out there; we love talking to people,” said First Sergeant Sarah Rolle. “Unfortunately, most of the time it’s when people are having the worst day of their lives. So this is a way for us to interact with the community in a positive way.”