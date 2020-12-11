Officers shoot, kill 79-year-old Dumfries man

DUMFRIES, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County Police say five officers shot and killed a man armed with a handgun in Dumfries Thursday night. Police officials say it is unknown if the 79-year-old man fired at police when they opened fire.

Police responded to a report at 7:14 p.m. for a suicidal, armed man at a residence on the 3600 block of Secret Grove Court. Police say when officers arrived at the home, the man had left. Police requested helicopter assistance from Fairfax County Police to help search for the man.

The search helicopter found the man in a wooded area, and he was walking back to the house. Police say they then saw the man near the front door of the residence, still armed.

Police say five officers then opened fire at the man; it is unclear as of now if the man shot at the police.

The man, only identified as a 79-year-old from Dumfries, was struck an unknown number of times and was transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police officials say the involved officers will be placed on routine paid leave. A criminal investigation and separate administrative investigation by the Prince William County Police are underway.

Police say there was over an hour between the time of the initial report and the shooting.

Members of the Crisis Intervention Team and Co-Responder Unit — police paired with mental health counselors — were on the scene.