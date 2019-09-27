Officers investigate shooting in Dumfries

PRINCE WILLAIM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Wednesday night in Prince William County on the 1700 block of Ft. Henry Court, residents reported to police they heard gunshots fired in the area.



Prince William County police officers responded to the calls Wednesday night by searching the area. The investigation revealed shell casings in a nearby parking lot. Police also discovered damage to an unoccupied vehicle.

No injuries have been reported at this time, and the suspects have not yet been located. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department.