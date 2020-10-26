Update: Officer shot, suspect located in connection to two Old Town shootings

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — A suspect on the run in connection with two shootings in North Old Town has been located, Alexandria Police say. Officials say an officer sustained a non life-threatening gunshot wound.

Residents between Bashford Lane and Montgomery Street, from Washington Street/George Washington Memorial Parkway to the Potomac River were asked to shelter in place for almost two hours until the suspect was found.

Police say there is no longer a threat to public safety, and a shelter in place for Old Town has been lifted.

At this time, the events leading up to the shooting and the officer’s name have not been announced.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

