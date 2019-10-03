Officer returns to duty after suspension for cooperating with ICE

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Fairfax County police officer who was placed on administrative leave for turning a driver over to ICE is scheduled to return to work.

Edwin Roessler, Chief for Fairfax County Police Department issued the following statement:

“After receiving an update from our Internal Affairs Bureau, I have concurred with the procedural policy recommendation to return the officer involved in the Sept. 21 event to full duty on Friday. We have one of the best police forces in the U.S. and I have confidence that our officer will represent us well throughout his career. Our internal administrative investigation continues as prescribed by policy.”

The officer was placed on administrative leave after he held a driver at the scene of a crash so that he could be picked up by an ICE agent. The driver was released after three hours.

The internal investigation is ongoing.