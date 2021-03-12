Officer-involved shooting in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — A 32-year-old man was sent to Winchester Medical Center for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound after the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force tried to take him into custody as part of an undercover narcotics operation in Warren County.

Just as the task force was taking the man into custody for operating as a drug courier, he tried to leave the scene in his vehicle and rammed a Frederick County Sheriff’s Office investigator to the ground. The investigator was sent to Warren Memorial Hospital and suffered minor injuries.

A Virginia State Police special agent and task force investigator has been placed on leave pending an investigation after he fired his gun during the incident. The incident remains under investigation.