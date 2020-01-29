Update: SWAT officer shot at man during arrest, investigation underway

The man who was shot, David Vo, was released from the hospital into police custody

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (WDVM) – Fairfax County Police say an officer shot at a man during an attempt to serve an arrest warrant around 10:00 Tuesday night in Falls Church, Virginia.

Police said A SWAT team was attempting to serve an arrest warrant on the 7600 block of Lee Landing Dr. When they entered the home the man, identified as David Vo, 24, was holding an assault style weapon. One of the SWAT officers shot at Vo.

David Vo (Courtesy: Fairfax County Police Department)

Vo was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries and has since been released into police custody and the officer was not injured. Vo was charged with felony distribution of marijuana and felony failure to appear, he is held without bond at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, according to police.

Police say the officer is a 16-year veteran of the Fairfax County Police Department. Per department policy, the officer will be on administrative leave pending the outcomes of an administrative and criminal investigation.

Fairfax County Police Department holds press conference on Jan. 29, 2020 to explain what happened when a SWAT officer shot a man during an arrest attempt. Photo: @FairfaxCountyPD on Twitter

UPDATE: Police originally said the incident happened around 9:30 and then updated the time to 10:00 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated.