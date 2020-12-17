Officer-involved shooting in Fairfax County

Virginia

MCLEAN, Va. (WDVM) — McLean officers arrived to the area of 2000 block of Peach Orchard Drive in response to a report of an individual shot.

According to officials, once they arrived on the scene an armed confrontation ensued between officers and an individual. Officials say two people were transported to a nearby hospital and no officers were injured.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

