Officer-involved shooting in Fairfax County

MCLEAN, Va. (WDVM) — McLean officers arrived to the area of 2000 block of Peach Orchard Drive in response to a report of an individual shot.
According to officials, once they arrived on the scene an armed confrontation ensued between officers and an individual. Officials say two people were transported to a nearby hospital and no officers were injured.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
