Officer Hunter A. Edwards Memorial Circle unveiled during ceremony

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Three years ago, the Winchester Police Department lost a member of its department, Officer Hunter Edwards, who died while responding to a call. The police department is now honoring him with a memorial traffic circle.

Since Hunter Edwards’s passing, the Winchester Police Department says it has made it a mission to honor Edwards and the kind of officer he was.

The department is doing just that with the “Officer Hunter A. Edwards Memorial Circle.”

“It’s subtle… It’s not big and grandiose yet it’s strong which is symbolic of what police officers need to be,” explained Anne Berry Wade, Edwards’s mother.

Family and loved ones of Officer Edwards helped unveil a plaque marking the newly dedicated memorial circle.

“The real symbolism for me happened when I drove around the traffic circle saw the signs and I realized it symbolizes a circle of friends… Hunter’s friends,” Berry Wade said.

The memorial took several months to construct. The location was chosen so that both the police department and the community could see the memorial. Right now the plaque on the stone memorial is temporary. In the coming weeks, it will be replaced with a permanent bronze plaque.

“There’s an artist that actually takes hunter’s picture and creates his likeness into the bust that will part of the permanent memorial so that takes some time to develop to tweak to make sure that we get it just right so it actually reflects what hunter looked like,” Chief John Piper of the Winchester Police Department said.