NW Works talks about importance of ADA

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — One organization in Winchester is helping individuals with barriers get a chance to succeed.

As the Americans with Disabilities Act celebrates its 30th anniversary, NW Works is continuing their mission of helping people work on the skills and confidence they need to get jobs and to become part of the community.

“If you see someone having trouble make sure that you stand up for them offer it because that may be all they need,” said Eric Walker, Vice President of Operations.

The Americans with Disabilities Act was passed on July 26 in 1990.

