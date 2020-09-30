NW Works Firefly Cafe closes

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — The Firefly Cafe and Bakery, owned by NW Works, has permanently shut its doors due to financial impacts from the pandemic. The eatery was used to train and employ adults with disabilities.

The Firefly Cafe and it’s owner NW Works, both took a financial downturn as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The economic hit, forcing NW Works to close the cafe in an effort to revaluate how they channel their diminished funds.

“We’re working to make sure that we’re placing our clients and our staff in the community in the positions that they feel comfortable,” said Debera Taylor, CEO/President of NW Works.

Workers at the cafe have been promised job-searching assistance by NW Works.