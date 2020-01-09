NW Works clients with disabilities are traveling in a brand new, donated van

"We've been in desperate need of another one," NW client Nicholas Bainger said. This is the first new van the company has purchased since 2003.

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — More people with intellectual and developmental disabilities will have the opportunity to travel around the Winchester area for work and social outings in a brand new van. The van seats 12 people and was donated by the Northern Virginia Shenandoah Valley Civitan Club and the Foundation for Children with Intellectual Developmental Disabilities.

The $37,615 gift was made possible thanks to NW Works client and advocate Nicholas Bainger, who’s also a member of the Civitan Club. NW Works clients weren’t able to consistently travel for social outings (like trips to Harpers Ferry) or for necessities (like trips to the mall or grocery store) since October 2018, when their old van was damaged.

Northern Virginia Shenandoah Valley Civitan Club President Gwen Carter remembers when Bainger approached her with his predicament. “At one of our board meetings he just said, ‘Do you realize that we have a van that’s broken?'”

Bainger waves from the company’s new van.

Carter asked Bainger if NW Works needed another van. “He goes, ‘Oh, not just a van – I need a new van,'” Carter recalled with a laugh. She said Carter got very excited when she told them they could make it happen. “I told him, ‘Yes, that’s what our club’s about!'”

Bainger says he had an eye on cars.com since what he calls the “October 2018 incident.”

