NW Works and Firefly Cafe donate 100 items to Fremont Street Nursery

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Nonprofit NW Works’ cafe, Firefly, employs people with disabilities to prepare them for the workforce.

For about as long as the cafe’s been open, NW Works and Firefly have been supporting another nonprofit: the Fremont Street Nursery, the oldest licensed childcare facility in the City of Winchester.

On Monday, Firefly staff handed out donated toys, baby formula, and other supplies to some of the nursery’s kids. The Fremont Street director gave the cafe a list of the nursery’s needs, which were written on the back of ornaments on the cafe’s Christmas tree. Customers had the chance to pick out an ornament and bring back the requested donation.

This year the nonprofit handed out about 100 items.