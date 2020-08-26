NVTA, Nova Parks break ground on W&OD “dual trail” improvements

CITY OF FALLS CHURCH, Va. (WDVM) — About 1.5 miles of the W&OD Trail will be converted to a “dual trail” with dedicated paths for pedestrians and cyclists. Leaders from the City of Falls Church, NOVA Parks, and the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority broke ground on the project Wednesday morning.

The design includes a two-foot median between an eight-foot walking path and an 11-foot cycling path. The first updated segment will run through the City of Falls Church, and other sections will be enhanced in the coming years. The portion that runs through Arlington County is next on the list.

“This trail carries some volumes that some of these local roads do or some of the minor collectors do,” said Monica Backmon, Executive Director of the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority. “So it’s very, very important for the authority, as we continue to invest in infrastructure such as this, and understand[ing] that there really isn’t no one-size-fit-all solution, that trails are just as important.”

A dual trail improves the safety of cyclists and pedestrians, who travel at different speeds. The project will also improve stormwater management.

The first section of the W&OD Trail was constructed in Falls Church in 1974.

MORE NEWS FROM WDVM