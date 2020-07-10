NVTA investing $539M in multimodal transportation

21 of the 41 projects were selected for full or partial funding.

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (WDVM) — The Northern Virginia Transportation Authority has announced it will invest $539 million in multimodal transportation projects across 13 Northern Virginia localities. The authority is investing $539 million as part of its new Six Year Program, starting this year.

Twenty one of the 41 projects were selected for full or partial funding, including enhancements to the W&OD trail. Other projects include multimodal improvements on Old Lee Highway and in downtown Falls Church. Widening projects are also slated for Fairfax County Parkway and Richmond Highway.

The NVTA was in the middle of drafting its Six Year Plan when COVID-19 hit. The coronavirus caused a $240 million reduction in NVTA revenues. It didn’t affect its operating budget.

“This is a huge milestone; not only in regards to the projects and what they mean for transportation, mobility – even congestion reduction because traffic’s beginning to increase again – but what it means for the economy,” said NVTA Executive Director Monica Backmon.

With this additional funding, the NVTA is spending nearly $2.5 billion in congestion reduction in Northern Virginia.

