NVTA extends public comment period for 41 road projects

The projects are in 13 Northern Virginia localities and agencies that will cost a combined total of $1.44 billion.

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — Northern Virginia residents and commuters have an extra month to weigh in on 41 projects on the Northern Virginia Transit Authority’s to-do list. Part of the NVTA’s FY2020-2025 Six Year Program, the projects are in 13 Northern Virginia localities and agencies that will cost a combined total of $1.44 billion. They all encourage multimodal transportation and reduce traffic congestion.

NVTA Executive Director Monica Backmon says the public comment period worked very well for the Town of Hillsboro in Loudoun County. Two years ago, the town persuaded the NVTA to move forward with Route 9 roadway improvements, which are underway now.

“They must’ve brought out every citizen of the town for the authority to hear on their project and why it was so important; why it needed to move at that particular time,” Backmon said. “It was very impactful and the town did end up receiving funds through the town and through the authority to move forward on that project.”

The NVTA expects to adopt its FY2020-2025 Six Year Program this summer.