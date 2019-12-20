NVTA breaks ground on new Potomac Yard Metro station

The NVTA expects 10,000 to 11,000 riders to use the stop each day once the project is completed.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — The Northern Virginia Transportation Authority and the City of Alexandria broke ground on the new Potomac Yard Metro Station on Thursday. The NVTA expects 10,000 to 11,000 riders to use the stop each day once the project is completed.

“Just a half mile of where we stand will be the embodiment of the city’s long term economic…transportation and mobility…climate…and housing strateg[ies],” said Mayor Justin Wilson. The Metro station will be beside the Regal Cinemas in Potomac Yard.

The stop will be near Virginia Tech’s satellite campus in Alexandria and Amazon’s HQ2 and National Landing in Arlington. NVTA estimates 5,000 to 6,000 commuters will opt for Metro rides over a car ride to work.

The Metro station is expected to reduce 22 million person hours of delay by 2040. NVTA hopes the station will be Metro’s first LED-certified stop; a pilot in making other stops green.