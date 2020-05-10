Nursing homes make up more than half of COVID-19 deaths in Northern Virginia

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va (WDVM)– According to the Virginia Health Department, COVID-19 outbreaks at nursing homes have contributed to more than half of COVID-19 related deaths in Northern Virginia.

However, health officials will not release the names of these long term care facilities that are impacted.

Starting next week, nursing homes across the state will have to report to the CDC on the number of positive cases and deaths they have had among their residents.

According to recent reports, the health department data show a total of 143 outbreaks at long-term care facilities in the state, with 2,902 total cases and 405 deaths attributed to those outbreaks.

