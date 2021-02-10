NoVa therapeutic riding program is getting their clients back on the saddle

CLIFTON, Va. (WDVM) — It’s been months — and for some, almost a year — since clients at the Northern Virginia Therapeutic Riding Program (NVTRP) have heard a horse’s neigh.

The non-profit is making some COVID-safe changes, to ensure that their riders get the physical therapy they need.

“For so many of our families, this is really a bright spot in their lives, to come out and be with the horses and getting stronger,” said Kelsey Gallagher, Executive Director at NVTRP.

While the farm initially shut down at the beginning of the pandemic, the staff knew that consistency in sessions was key for their clients.

“Horseback riding is their activity, and to not have that is huge for them, both physically and socially,” said Olivia Taylor, Program Director, NVTRP.

The program caters to a wide variety of clients, ranging from children on the autism spectrum to disabled veterans. The organization provides equine-assisted services, such as therapeutic riding, physical therapy, and psychotherapy.

“It can work on stretching out muscles, it also helps on posture, body control, core strengthening,” said Sydney Sawyer, Physical Therapist at the program.

She says that as many schools remain closed, the riding sessions may be the only form of therapy special education students are receiving during this time.

There are a total of fourteen horses in the program, and these horses serve roughly eighty to ninety clients per week. Soon, their number of clients will be expanding, after the construction of a climate-controlled indoor arena. The space will allow riders to continue therapy in the colder seasons.

“A lot of times we hear from clients who have to take off during the winter that they lose so much progress,” said Gallagher. “So now, they can keep their progress of strength and confidence going.”

The farm is looking forward, finding ways to keep bringing their clients back — because for the riders, it’s more than just a therapy session.

“They enjoy engaging with the horses, they don’t feel like it’s a regular physical therapy session, they really get to feel like they’re out, being like everyone else,” said Sawyer.