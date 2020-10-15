NOVA schools soon to receive nearly $79 million in additional CARES funding

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Governor Northam announced he is directing over $220 Million in CARES Act funding to all 132 school districts in the state of Virginia. The districts in Northern Virginia will receive nearly $79 million in additional funding and Fairfax County Public Schools will receive the most funding, at $32 million.

The funding will primarily go toward Covid-19 PPE, sanitization and technology for distance learning. Governor Northam emphasized how school staff has gone to great lengths this school year and wants to do the most possible by continuing to support them.

In a statement Governor Northam said, “This additional $220 million in federal funding will give our schools the resources they need to continue operating and provide Virginians with a world-class education, whether safely in person or remotely from home.”

Fairfax County Federation of Teachers Union hopes the CARES funding will be utilized to reopen schools slowly and safely.

FCFT said in a statement, “We’re urging FCPS to utilize the additional CARES Act funding to help schools reopen safely and implement FCFT’s 11 Pillars of a Safe Reopening. This includes ensuring students and staff have adequate PPE, ventilation systems, cleaning and disinfecting supplies, WiFi and computers for all students and staff and comprehensive school supports—including school nurses and counselors.”

FCPS plans to speak about their plans for the new allocation of CARES funding during their work session on October 20.