NOVA residents can access free job search program

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Residents of NOVA can take courses on searching for jobs at no cost.

The program is called “LinkedIn Learning” which combines one’s career goals and interests to help find jobs coming out of the pandemic. Courses will include learning how to navigate Microsoft Suites to learning how to prepare for job interviews.

Seema Jain, Deputy Executive Director of Northern Virginia Career Works, tells us how this program can help the community.

“We were looking at any virtual options that could be available to individuals, particularly during this time during the pandemic we wanted to offer as much support to individuals who, again, might need help, just in brushing up on skills and helping them to get back into the workforce,” said Jain.

“So really what we’re looking to do is just make sure to get the word out about the initiative that it’s open to, you know any resident throughout the region, and that these are time-limited, that they’re going to be able to use these licenses until the end of March of 2022,” said Jain. “So we’re trying to make sure that people have time to get the full use out of it during that time period.”

The courses will be taught by experts and over 35 new courses will be added weekly.

To sign up or find more information, click here.

For more local stories and news tips, follow @EliseKimTV on Facebook or Instagram.