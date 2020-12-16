NOVA resident needs help locating service dog ‘Kilo’

Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — A local service dog owner is asking the public for help to locate his dog who went missing Sunday night, according to a Facebook post.

According to dog owner Andrew Breidenbach’s Facebook page, he totaled his car driving on I-95 South Sunday night and his service dog Kilo, “freaked out after the crash and took off up 95 northbound.”

Andrew said he has been in contact with Virginia State Police, Prince William Police, Fairfax County Police, and the Virginia Department of Transportation.

If you have any information or have seen Kilo, contact PWCPD or reach out to Breidenbach who has his contact information posted in his Facebook post.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories