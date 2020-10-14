NoVa resident creates Instagram account highlighting positivity amid the pandemic

HERNDON, Va. (WDVM) — A Herndon woman is sharing stories of those making a difference across the globe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Debjani Sarkar created an Instagram account with the handle “storiesfromthefrontlines,” in the beginning of pandemic to combat the negative headlines about the coronavirus.

Sarkar created posts with a paragram detailing the person or organization featured, accompanied with a photo or video. She initially started reaching out to doctors, textile makers and people of all professions who were making a difference — and eventually, they started reaching out to her to be featured.

“If we could just understand more, maybe we’d feel a little better. Maybe we can console each other, help each other and share our stories,” siad Sarkar. “That was the inspiration.”

One woman who was featured also finds the platform’s message inspiring. Patricia Chourio, founder of The World’s Corner, said that being featured on the page was a way to connect to the community, while also spreading the message of the change her organization is trying to make.

“This was such a positive way to share those stories and to highlight the heroes,” said Chourio. “I’m truly honored and we love collaborating with them.”

As for the future of the account, Sarkar says that she doesn’t have enough time to continue writing the stories by herself. She wants to have the account turn into a storytelling community, for anyone who wants to share their life experiences and messages of hope.

“I humbly request for everyone to feel free to join this community,” said Sarkar.