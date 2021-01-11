NoVa resident announces he’s running for governor

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Sergio de la Peña announced he will be running for the Republican nomination in Virginia’s Gubernatorial race this year.

De la Peña served for 30 years in the military, becoming a highly decorated officer and Army Colonel before serving as the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Western Hemisphere Affairs under the Trump Administration.

De la Peña said he came to America from Mexico at five-years-old and has been living the American Dream since, “I’ve been blessed to live the American Dream and I see it being challenged by policies that are being put into place by the Governor and the legislature in Virginia.”

Some of De la Peña’s main concerns are focused on reopening the economy. He told WDVM, “We have got to reopen our economy, we have to reopen schools, we need to reopen churches because the damage that’s being caused by the shutdowns may not be recoverable or it’s going to put a significant dent on any type of economic recovery.”

De la Peña also expressed concerns regarding protecting the 2nd Amendment right along with others. His stances on immigration, law enforcement, taxes, and more can be found here.

The Virginia Gubernatorial election will be held on November 2. Governor Ralph Northam is unable to run for reelection under the Constitution of Virginia.