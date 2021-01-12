NoVa police agencies announce the Critical Incident Response Team

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (WDVM) — The Northern Virginia Police Chiefs and Sheriff’s Committee announced the launch of the Northern Virginia Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT).

The news was announced via the Prince William County Police Department’s Facebook page on Tuesday. The team’s purpose is to investigate critical incidents involving law enforcement officers within the participating jurisdictions.

Arlington County, Fairfax County, and Prince William County are all participating in the program, in addition to other localities.

The team will investigate incidents relating to an action taken by law enforcement that results in the death or injury of a person, in addition to officer suicides and officer-involved shootings.

“The Northern Virginia Critical Incident Response Team will conduct a criminal investigation, working with the commonwealth attorneys for the affected jurisdiction to determine the facts and create a final report,” said Kevin Hughart, Assistant Chief of Police for the Prince William County Police Department during the press conference. “The…team will be made up of highly trained, skilled, and tenured police detectives from all our partnered departments.”

At the completion of each investigation, the CIRT will present the evidence to the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office or other prosecuting authority for review.

See the full press release here.