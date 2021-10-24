NoVa pharmacist recognized by SingleCare for going “above and beyond” for his patients

ANNANDALE, Va. (WDVM) — A northern Virginia pharmacist is being nationally recognized for his kindness and compassion for his patients, receiving the Best of the Best Pharmacy Award from prescription service SingleCare.

Fairfax County resident and pharmacist Triet “Tony” Nguyen works at a Safeway pharmacy in Annandale. Before his shift, Nguyen personally delivers prescriptions and vaccines to his patients who aren’t able to make it into the pharmacy.

Nguyen does it out of the kindness of his heart but says he didn’t realize the impact the gesture had on his patients until they nominated him for the award.



“Sometimes, I have customers who can’t leave their home, because they’re handicapped or they can’t afford transportation to get up to the pharmacy. It’s just something that I do every day to help my customers out, and I feel blessed that I was recognized by my customers,” said Nguyen.

