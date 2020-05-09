Nova Parks’ Pohick Bay Golf Course reopens with new regulations

"Now that we’ve seen the results other places, it really makes a lot of sense for us to do this as well."

LORTON, Va. (WDVM) — It’s tee time again at Pohick Bay Golf Course, which was closed since March. It was one of two Nova Parks golf courses to reopen Friday. “If you’re looking for an activity to come out and do during this time, it’s perfect,” said golf course manager Jon Mendez.

“The governor never shut down our golf courses. We did it voluntarily as an abundance of caution,” said Nova Parks Board Chairman Michael Nardolilli. “But now that we’ve seen the results other places, it really makes a lot of sense for us to do this as well.”

Masks are required for staff members and encouraged for customers. The golf carts get a good cleaning after each use with soap, water, and disinfectant. Golfers are playing at 12 minute intervals, as opposed to the usual nine minutes, to maintain space between them. Some things have remained closed, like the clubhouse. Clubs aren’t up for rent at the moment.

Nova Parks’ third golf course is still closed for the foreseeable future for safety reasons. Nardolilli says foot traffic is a bit harder to control there.