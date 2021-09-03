NOVA Nonprofit awarded $30K to go towards teen mental health initiatives

VIENNA, Va (WDVM) — Unanet is giving $30,000 to a Northern Virginia non-profit that provides mental health and domestic violence advocacy is receiving a $30,000 grant from Unanet to fund teen mental health initiatives for the next three years.

The Women’s Center has been providing mental health services in Northern Virginia and Washington D.C. for 47 years.

The $30,000 will go towards hiring more therapists so they can focus on teens and their mental health. Ceo Rachna Krishnan says the center has seen a 21% increase in requests for adolescent counseling services in the past year.

“The pandemic has had, and a terrible impact in so many different ways, but having two teenagers at home, I have seen the devastating impact they’ve had on our adolescence and, and our teenagers,” said Krishnan.

For teens and families looking for mental health services click here to make an appointment for Adolescent & Teen Counseling.

For more local stories and news tips, follow @EliseKimTV on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.