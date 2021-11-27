NOVA Hand Crafters Guild hosts Annual Art and Craft show in Vienna

VIENNA, Va. (WDVM) — The Northern Virginia Hand Crafters Guild is hosting its annual art and craft show.

The event, which took place at the Vienna Community Center, included featured artists and crafters from the NVHG organization. Artists presented their original handmade crafts, including paintings, jewelry, textiles, pottery, woodworking and more.

Artists at the event say opportunities are crucial in preserving the arts.

“It’s really been a great opportunity because it allows me to do the thing that I love most and have a creative outlet as well as being able to benefit the community and those in need,” said Kimberly Gevinson, Vice President NVHG.

The Northern Virginia Hand Crafters Guild has been supporting artists for more than 50 years. The organization, a non-profit, supports local charities in the community as well as a scholarship program for aspiring artist who would like to attend college.

The Art and Craft show will continue on Nov. 28. For more information on upcoming events visit www.nvhg.org