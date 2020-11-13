NoVa counties receive grants from No Kids Hungry VA to promote meal distribution efforts

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Fairfax County and Prince William County received grants from No Kid Hungry Virginia to continue to bring meals to students during COVID-19.

The donation comes after an increase nationwide that one in four children could experience food insecurity this year — up from one in seven before the pandemic.

The Prince William County Foundation received $34,000, which will be put towards the purchase of a new vehicle to expand meal distribution in the county.

Fairfax County Public Schools received $200,000, which will be used for promotion of the free meals.

“In Fairfax County Public Schools, they are finding innovative ways to engage kids and families about school meals. Whether it’s enrichment kits that they’re sending home, they are investing in additional promotional materials to spread the word,” said Sarah Steely, Associate Director of No Kid Hungry Virginia. “It’s one thing for these programs to exist, but we also want to make sure that as many families as possible are benefiting from them.”

The money will also be used to purchase hats and gloves to keep school nutrition staff warm while delivering meals this winter.

Fauquier County Public Schools also recently received $41,592 to go towards meal delivery efforts.