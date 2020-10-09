NOVA counties open ballot drop-off boxes

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Many Northern Virginia counties have setup ballot drop-off boxes, providing residents with a secure way to drop off mail-in ballots.

“Starting this week we have placed ballot drop boxes in all Loudoun County public libraries. We’re trying to provide as many opportunities for voters to return their ballots in a way that they feel comfortable. So in addition to mail, or dropping them in an early voting site, they can now drop them in any Loudoun County public library during business hours,” said Richard Keech, Deputy Director for the Loudoun County Office of Elections and Voter Registration.

This year, counties are setting up drop boxes as an alternative way for residents to safely return their ballots.

Drop boxes in Loudoun County officially opened on Thursday and election officials will follow a security protocol when they go to pick up the ballots from the drop boxes daily.

The last day to register to vote in Virginia is next Tuesday. Mail-in registration must be in by 5 p.m. and online registration must be completed by 11:59 p.m.