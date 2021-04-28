NOVA Community College Annandale Campus hosting vaccination clinic

ANNANDALE, Va. (WDVM) – The Northern Virginia Community College is kicking off its vaccination clinic at the Annandale campus starting Apr. 28.

The community college serves thousands of students and now it’s serving the community in a different way by hosting a vaccination clinic.

Taylor Fletcher, an emergency management specialist with the Fairfax County Health Department, says this vaccination site can serve up to 1000 clients a day but will start off by accepting 500 appointments until volume increases.

“So this new vaccination clinic is a partnership between the health department MedsPack, which is a private provider, and Northern Virginia Community Colleges Annandale Campus,” said Fletcher.

She says demand is starting to level out but still hopes to get the word out about this new vaccination site as another option for the community.

“The campus is located in Annandale, within a community and it’s a familiar site to a lot in the area so we’re just hoping that, you know, by getting the word out, we can have enough people come through because we can handle volume at this site,” said Fletcher.

Fletcher emphasizes the abundance of appointments available in Fairfax County.

“There are so many appointments available and you know there is an opportunity nearby. The opportunities are there it’s just up to the community to take advantage of them,” said Fletcher.

To sign up for vaccinations specifically at the NOVA CC Annandale Campus, go to MedsPack.com. Otherwise, to find a vaccine available near you in Fairfax County go to VaccineFinder.com.