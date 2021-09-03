NOVA charity launching Afghan Relief and Resettlement Fund

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (WDVM) — One local public charity is launching its Afghan Relief and Resettlement Fund for Northern Virginia.

31,000 afghan refugees came through Dulles International Airport for resettlement just Thursday.

The Community Foundation for Northern Virginia will be helping Afghan refugees settling into the region with these funds.

Initial funding will focus on immediate needs like food, shelter and health services.

CEO Eileen Ellsworth says the whole resettlement process will take time.

“The bigger efforts, then, to help them really integrate and acclimatize to life in the united states they’re leaving everything they know behind in their country, so that’s going to be a long-term process,” Ellsworth said.

All donations will be used to help local nonprofits committed to providing immediate assistance and longer-term aid and support.

