NOVA CC and AT&T’s upcoming I.T. apprenticeship program

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Northern Virginia Community College is partnering with AT&T to launch an information technology apprenticeship program.

This partnered program NOVA CC is aimed at training entry-level I.T. talent, which AT&T says the demand for jobs in this field remains high.

Program applications open next Thursday on Aug. 26th. NOVA will offer I.T. training alongside on-the-job experience to its students through this partnered program.

Over the course of two years, students will also earn a security clearance sponsored by the federal government.

“Identifying and hiring qualified information technology talent continues to be a challenge for federal agencies. In particular, National Security agencies face challenges such as high-level security clearances and a need for specific IT skill sets which can make it even harder for them to grow their talent base. Our new IT Apprenticeship program with Northern Virginia Community College expands on the success we’re having at Howard County Community College and allows us to further help agencies address their specific entry-level IT talent needs to deliver their missions.” Jill Singer, Vice President- Defense and National Security, AT&T Public Sector and FirstNet

“Information technology jobs in our region are projected to grow, on average, 1.5 percent each year over the next decade – three times the regional average for all jobs – and we currently have more information technology jobs open in Northern Virginia than people qualified to fill these critical roles. Building the IT talent pipeline for the Northern Virginia region is crucial and NOVA is proud to partner with AT&T to provide an innovative opportunity for our current and former students to launch their IT careers.” Steven Partridge, Vice President of Strategy, Research and Workforce Innovation, Northern Virginia Community College

The deadline to apply for this program is Sept. 23rd.

For more information click here.

