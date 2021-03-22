NoVa board chairs ask Gov. Northam for more vaccines

FILE – In this Thursday, March 11, 2021, file photo, a health worker loads syringes with the vaccine on the first day of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine being made available to residents at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Many jurisdictions in the Commonwealth of Virginia have recently moved to vaccine Phase 1C, but Northern Virginia has thousands of residents in Phase 1B still waiting to get their vaccine. On Friday, the Northern Virginia Regional Commission wrote to Gov. Northam asking for an increase in supply.

Northern Virginia has the capacity to vaccinate over 200,000 people per week, but they need a significant increase in vaccine supply to get there.

“Our plea was to get all of the jurisdictions together from a regional standpoint and make sure that the Governor knew that one: we could do many more people, two: we have the capacity to do that now, three: we need more vaccines and if you supply them, we’ll get them into the arms, and then four: because of the demographics and population of Northern Virginia, we also have sophisticated ways to make sure we’re doing that in an equitable way,” said Fairfax County board chairman Jeffrey McKay.

Letter to Gov. Northam.

McKay said the representatives on the phone are very aware of the situation.

“They committed to us, said they understand that, they’re working on it, they plan to get us more vaccines in the future and they know that whatever they send here, we have a ground game in order to accomplish it…We have people ready, willing and able who want to get the shot, we have people who are willing to give the shot and to ramp up by thousands and thousands of people every week. I just got to get the vaccine in order to do that,” explained McKay.

McKay added that the state confirmed there are more people interested in getting vaccinated in Northern Virginia than in other parts of the state, so if they run out of people to vaccinate, the vaccines should be coming to Northern Virginia.

Fairfax County currently has over 100,000 people still waiting to get their vaccine. Health officials are hopeful a large influx of supply will be headed to the region between mid-April and early May.