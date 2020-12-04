NoVa basketball coach creates ‘bubble’ program for players if school season gets canceled

High school basketball coach Tau Hamilton has come up with a concept to get players back on the courts if the high school season is canceled. (Courtesy: Tau Hamilton)

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — With the potential for the high school basketball season to be canceled due to COVID-19 how will players be able to promote themselves to college coaches?

Fairfax County basketball coach, Tau Hamilton, has come up with an idea to keep high school players on the radar for college coaches.

“I think it would be a shame for them to not be able to leverage higher education opportunities for things out of their control,” said Hamilton.

The winter high school basketball season is set to begin mid-December, but due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, there is potential for the season to be called off. That’s why Hamilton decided to create a “bubble-style” program, in case Fairfax County Public Schools decides to postpone or cancel.

“We’re operating in a transparent bubble allowing no fans inside but viewership on the outside to look through,” said Hamilton.

The coach created the program to help juniors and seniors who won’t be able to create a tape to send to college coaches.

One of Hamilton’s students, Jacob Thomas, says that the bubble concept can be a solution to allowing colleges to see live games while being socially distanced.

“No colleges can come out to see you and I think, with that bubble, it’ll help a lot of players who don’t have their game out now to get their game out,” said Thomas.

Hamilton has already done a trial run of the idea through his NOVA Unified program.

“We had a lot of different colleges, division one two and three colleges on the line checking it out, and then our playback got a lot of views as well from different college coaches,” he said.

Most importantly, the coach says, the mental health of his players is improving by getting back out onto the courts during this difficult time.

“If for anything, it is improving the mental health of every student-athlete participating,” he said.

Thomas agrees, saying he loves being able to play with his close friends. “I love how everyone gets along and the practices are fun, so I love that mentality,” he said.

Hamilton is working on launching UNFD TV and hopes to serve the entire DMV area for those who would like to use the service.