Not your typical K9: Meet the newest four-legged member of the Fairfax Co. Police Department

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Fairfax County Police Department has a new crime-fighting tool — a four-legged, furry friend named Browser.

Browser, a three-year-old black lab, is the newest member of the major crimes team, thanks to a donation from a local company.

K9 Browser. (Courtesy: Fairfax Co. Police Dept.)

Browser is not your typical K9. He is one of only two dogs in Virginia that can sniff out a chemical used in making electronics. Browser is often used in child pornography searches, utilizing his sense of smell to find electronic storage devices. Police said he has already put his sniffer to use in many cases.

“Browser actually did help with his partner Det. McCoy. There was a case where they were requested by probation and parole to help search a home, where they did locate a thumb drive which contained videos in that [the suspect] was not allowed to possess,” said Lt. Daniel Spital. “Human detection would have been very difficult, but by using Browser’s nose, we were certainly able to find that a lot more easily.”

Browser trains more than the typical K9, in order to maintain his crime-solving skills. Spital said Browser is able to keep up with all of the training because his reward is food.

“He is a food-based reward dog, so if he wants to eat, he needs to train. He trains twice a day, that’s about 30 hours a month, so he’s about double the standard in terms of how often he needs to train,” said Spital.

When Browser is off the clock, Spital says he is your typical energetic, cuddle-loving pup, running up and down the halls of the Fairfax County Public Safety HQ.

“We’re just so happy to have him. He does such an amazing job. We’re so grateful that he’s a part of team FCPD and that he’s in the major crimes bureau. We love him,” said Spital.