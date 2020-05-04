Northern Virginia’s first responders, Inova Hospital medical workers thank each other

It was all thanks to the coordination of George Mason University Police Department Captain Mike Lighthiser.

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Northern Virginia’s first responders visited each hospital in the Inova Health System last week to thank one another outside of each Inova hospital. It was all thanks to the coordination of George Mason University Police Department Captain Mike Lighthiser who realized nothing of the sort was happening in the area.

Lighthiser says first responders and health workers rarely get the chance to thank one another. “We bring someone into the hospital, we hand them off to the medical providers and then we go back out into the world and do our job,” Lighthiser said.

And this pandemic presents a different situation. “Usually it’s the police or the fire department that is the first to respond; however, this time it’s not that situation,” said Lighthiser. “We really can’t do anything — it’s up to the medical workers to provide the help.”

On each day of the week, police from George Mason, Fairfax, Virginia State, Leesburg, Loudoun, Alexandria, and Purcellville gathered outside of Inova Fairfax, Inova Loudoun, Inova Mount Vernon, and Inova Alexandria Hospitals and turned on their lights and sirens as health workers gathered outside (while social distancing and wearing masks, of course).

Inova Fair Oaks’ tribute was rescheduled for this week for better weather conditions. Police were joined by firefighters, paramedics, and volunteers from Fairfax, Fairfax City, Alexandria, Loudoun, and Leesburg Fire Departments.

Captain Mike Lighthiser says there were about 100 first responders at each tribute, starting with Inova Mount Vernon Hospital on Monday and ending with Inova Loudoun Hospital on Friday.

“Last week was incredible,” said President of the Inova Health Foundation Sage Bolte. “What we’re all starting to see is the importance of the connectivity across first responders and front line heroes and how critical those relationships are and we’re so grateful.”

Inova is the busiest COVID hospital in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Lighthiser says if first responders are injured while working, they’re sent to an Inova hospital for treatment.

“None of us are going to get rich. None of us are going to get famous doing this job but it’s something that gives us a different type of richness; a different type of reward,” Lighthiser said. “It’s a certain type of stress that you can only experience when you’ve been in that situation. So I think it’s a different type of empathy that comes from someone who’s been there and been in those shoes.”

