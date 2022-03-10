LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Loudoun County Board of Supervisors provided an update on a ‘Safe Haven’ site for Afghan evacuees.

The National Conference Center, which opened earlier this week, will serve as a temporary home for thousands of Afghan evacuees.

The federal government entered a contractual agreement with the NCC as part of Operation Allies Welcome.

Thousands of Afghan people are expected to stay at the center before being relocated into new homes throughout the United States.

Three hundred people arrived at the center on Tuesday.

“We have had our first arrival of Afghanistan asylum seekers come into the NCC center. They arrived on Mar. 8, And the people who came in this week, we believe they will start to be deployed out the week of Mar. 28,” said Phyllis j. Randal, Board of Supervisors Chair.

The next group of Afghan evacuees is scheduled to arrive next week.

Officials say the operation could run until September.