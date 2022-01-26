Northern Virginia Virtual CYBER and IT Career Fair to be held Thursday

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — The Fairfax County Economic Development Authority hosts a Cyber and IT Virtual Career Fair.

The fair is free to attend and open to all tech professionals interested in pursuing a career in IT and cybersecurity.

The event will include 50 companies and 7,000 job opportunities across the government, IT, finance, defense, renewable energy, and healthcare sectors.

“There are thousands of interesting and well-paying information technology jobs available in Northern Virginia, and helping our employers fill those positions is one of our top priorities through our talent attraction and retention program funded by the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors,” said Mike Batt, director of the Talent Initiative at the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority. “Providing 50 companies—hiring for 7,000 tech jobs combined—with the Cyber + IT Virtual Career Fair is just one example of how we are doing just that. More than 100 recruiters will be online to interview job seekers at all experience levels from across the nation tomorrow.”

The event begins on Jan. 27 from 1-4 p.m. EDT. For more information and to register for the event, visit www.workinnorthernvirginia.com.