Northern Virginia Transportation Authority funds 3 transportation projects

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM)– The Northern Virginia Transportation Authority has allocated over $539 million to improve mobility across Prince William County.

The Northern Virginia Transportation Authority will be working on three projects in Prince William County, however according to transportation officials, the funds will assist with improvements in other counties as well. One of the three county projects will include widening lanes in Dumfries, to help ease traffic and congestion flow, not only for residents but for commuters as well.

Monica backmon, NVTA Executive Director said, “This roadway extension will lay the foundation for the North Woodbridge small area plan and it’s entire roadway network and once it’s fully completed it will increase it’s best ability, it will increase mobility, and it will provide a extensive multi mogul network for that area.”

Summit School Road and Telegraph Road

The NVTA also awarded $24 million to fully fund the extension of Summit School Road, where it ends at Kinnicutt Drive, to connect with Telegraph Road, north of the Horner Road Park-and-Ride lot entrance. The project also includes widening Telegraph Road between Caton Hill Road and Prince William Parkway. This project will ease traffic and improve flow in the Woodbridge area by relieving commuter congestion in the vicinity of the park-and-ride lot area. The project will also continue a sidewalk and multi-use path along the corridor.

North Woodbridge

Another $8 million from the NVTA is funding North Woodbridge mobility improvements, which will extend Annapolis Way to connect U.S. 1 to Gordon Boulevard (Va. 123). This roadway extension will lay the foundation for the North Woodbridge Small Area Plan internal road network and increase accessibility in this intensive multi-modal area, which includes the Woodbridge VRE Station, I-95, U.S. 1 and the Route 123 Commuter Lot.

Backmon said design is ongoing with construction which is set to start early as 2023.

