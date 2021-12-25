Northern Virginia sees rise in COVID-19 cases

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) — The number of COVID-19 cases is rising in Northern Virginia with the spread of the omicron variant.

According to the Virginia department of health, COVID-19 cases have tripled this week, reaching the highest level since the pandemics start exceeding January’s prior peak.

Northern Virginia accounts for more than 42% of all cases statewide. Amid the increases in Virginia and across the country, President Biden urges people to get vaccinated.

“If you’re not fully vaccinated, you have good reason to be concerned. Almost everyone who has died from COVID-19 in the past many months has been unvaccinated,” said President Biden in a press conference.

About 76% of Virginians have received at least one dose of a vaccine.