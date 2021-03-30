Northern Virginia school systems get nearly $1 billion in stimulus funds

Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Northern Virginia localities and public school systems will get nearly $1 billion in funding from the economic stimulus package passed by Congress earlier this month and signed by President Joe Biden. 

This funding comes from the economic stimulus package passed by Congress that was signed earlier this month. According to officials, the money will have fewer strings attached than the CARES Act funding. Loudoun school officials said once they receive their $12,605,000, they will be in connection to ARP guidelines that will direct 20% of the funding to address learning loss as a result of the pandemic.

According to Loudoun County Public School official Wayde Byard, rescue plan funds will not go towards raises for teachers. In addition to not having to receive the funding amount, they have also have not reviewed specific funding guidance. LCPS will consider all options once final guidance has been received.

LocalityGeneralSchoolsTotal
Fairfax County$222,556,764$179,734,000$402,290,764
Prince William$91,218,576$89,073,000$180,291,576
Loudoun County$80,203,148$12,605,000$92,808,148
Arlington$45,930,000$19,400,000$65,330,000
Alexandria$30,920,000$33,600,000$64,520,000
Manassas$45,307,000$10,090,000$55,397,000
Leesburg (Loudoun)$48,828,527$48,828,527
Manassas Park$19,273,000$2,491,000$21,764,000
Vienna (Fairfax)$14,982,006$14,982,006
Purcellville (Loudoun)$9,250,037$9,250,037
Falls Church$2,830,000$2,830,000
Lovettsville (Loudoun)$1,997,600$1,997,600
Haymarket (Prince William)$1,523,193$1,523,193
Middleburg (Loudoun)$757,961$757,961
Round Hill (Loudoun)$596,120$596,120
Hamilton (Loudoun)$571,651$571,651
Clifton (Fairfax)$266,286$266,286
TOTAL$617,011,869$346,993,000$964,004,869

