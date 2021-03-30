Northern Virginia school systems get nearly $1 billion in stimulus funds

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Northern Virginia localities and public school systems will get nearly $1 billion in funding from the economic stimulus package passed by Congress earlier this month and signed by President Joe Biden.

This funding comes from the economic stimulus package passed by Congress that was signed earlier this month. According to officials, the money will have fewer strings attached than the CARES Act funding. Loudoun school officials said once they receive their $12,605,000, they will be in connection to ARP guidelines that will direct 20% of the funding to address learning loss as a result of the pandemic.

According to Loudoun County Public School official Wayde Byard, rescue plan funds will not go towards raises for teachers. In addition to not having to receive the funding amount, they have also have not reviewed specific funding guidance. LCPS will consider all options once final guidance has been received.